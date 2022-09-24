Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Sherbrooke

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Sherbrooke is a provincial riding located in Estrie. This riding is currently represented by Québec solidaire MNA Christine Labrie who first took office in 2018. Labrie collected 12,315 votes, winning 34.27 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sherbrooke in Estrie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Québec solidaire: Christine Labrie (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Caroline St-Hilaire

Liberal: François Vaes

Parti Québécois: Yves Bérubé-Lauzière

Parti Conservateur: Zoée St-Amand

Démocratie directe: Alexandre Asselin

Climat Québec: Alain Barbier

Parti Nul: Raphaëlle Dompierre

Green: Victoria Karny

