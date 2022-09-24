Quebec election 2022 results: Sherbrooke

Sherbrooke is a provincial riding located in Estrie. This riding is currently represented by Québec solidaire MNA Christine Labrie who first took office in 2018. Labrie collected 12,315 votes, winning 34.27 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Sherbrooke in Estrie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Québec solidaire: Christine Labrie (Incumbent)
Coalition Avenir Québec: Caroline St-Hilaire
Liberal: François Vaes
Parti Québécois: Yves Bérubé-Lauzière
Parti Conservateur: Zoée St-Amand
Démocratie directe: Alexandre Asselin
Climat Québec: Alain Barbier
Parti Nul: Raphaëlle Dompierre
Green: Victoria Karny
Comments