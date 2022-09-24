Quebec election 2022 results: Les Plaines

Les Plaines is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Lucie Lecours who first took office in 2018. Lecours collected 13,818 votes, winning 51.22 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Les Plaines in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Lucie Lecours (Incumbent) Liberal: Elizabeth Stavrakakis Québec solidaire: Richard Jr Leblanc Parti Québécois: Normand Ouellette Parti Conservateur: Ian Lavallée Green: Mohamed Benmoumene