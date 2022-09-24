Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Camille-Laurin

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Camille-Laurin is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Richard Campeau who first took office in 2018. Campeau collected 8,870 votes, winning 27.57 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Camille-Laurin in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Richard Campeau (Incumbent)

Liberal: Christina Eyangos

Québec solidaire: Marie-Eve Rancourt

Parti Québécois: Paul St-Pierre Plamondon

Parti Conservateur: Christos Karteris

Green: Bourama Keita

Équipe Autonomiste: Charles McNicoll

Démocratie directe: Grace St-Gelais

Climat Québec: Jean-Pierre Émond

