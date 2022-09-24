Quebec election 2022 results: Camille-Laurin

Camille-Laurin is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Richard Campeau who first took office in 2018. Campeau collected 8,870 votes, winning 27.57 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Camille-Laurin in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Richard Campeau (Incumbent) Liberal: Christina Eyangos Québec solidaire: Marie-Eve Rancourt Parti Québécois: Paul St-Pierre Plamondon Parti Conservateur: Christos Karteris Green: Bourama Keita Équipe Autonomiste: Charles McNicoll Démocratie directe: Grace St-Gelais Climat Québec: Jean-Pierre Émond