Quebec election 2022 results: Châteauguay

Châteauguay is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA MarieChantal Chassé who first took office in 2018. Chassé collected 12,259 votes, winning 37.06 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Châteauguay in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Marie-Belle Gendron Liberal: Jean-François Primeau Québec solidaire: Martin Bécotte Parti Québécois: Mariane Lafleur Parti Conservateur: Patric Viau Green: Stéphanie Stevenson