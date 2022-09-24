Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Châteauguay

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Châteauguay is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA MarieChantal Chassé who first took office in 2018. Chassé collected 12,259 votes, winning 37.06 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Châteauguay in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Marie-Belle Gendron

Liberal: Jean-François Primeau

Québec solidaire: Martin Bécotte

Parti Québécois: Mariane Lafleur

Parti Conservateur: Patric Viau

Green: Stéphanie Stevenson

