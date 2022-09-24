Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Jacques-Cartier

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Jacques-Cartier is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Gregory Kelley who first took office in 2018. Kelley collected 21,133 votes, winning 71.81 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Jacques-Cartier in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Gregory Kelley (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Rébecca Guénard-Chouinard

Québec solidaire: Marie-Ève Mathieu

Parti Québécois: Chantal Beauregard

Parti Conservateur: Louis-Charles Fortier

Green: Virginie Beaudet

Canadian Party : Arthur Fischer

