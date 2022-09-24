Quebec election 2022 results: Jacques-Cartier

Jacques-Cartier is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Gregory Kelley who first took office in 2018. Kelley collected 21,133 votes, winning 71.81 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Jacques-Cartier in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Gregory Kelley (Incumbent) Coalition Avenir Québec: Rébecca Guénard-Chouinard Québec solidaire: Marie-Ève Mathieu Parti Québécois: Chantal Beauregard Parti Conservateur: Louis-Charles Fortier Green: Virginie Beaudet Canadian Party : Arthur Fischer