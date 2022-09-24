Quebec election 2022 results: Montmorency

Montmorency is a provincial riding located in Capitale-Nationale. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Jean-François Simard who first took office in 2018. Simard collected 20,233 votes, winning 50.87 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Montmorency in Capitale-Nationale during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Jean-François Simard (Incumbent)
Liberal: Mustapha Berri
Québec solidaire: Annie-Pierre Bélanger
Parti Québécois: Cynthia Therrien
Parti Conservateur: Mylène Bouchard
Marxist-Leninist: Jean Bédard
Green: Nicholas Lescarbeau
