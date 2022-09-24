Quebec election 2022 results: Montmorency

Montmorency is a provincial riding located in Capitale-Nationale. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Jean-François Simard who first took office in 2018. Simard collected 20,233 votes, winning 50.87 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Montmorency in Capitale-Nationale during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Jean-François Simard (Incumbent) Liberal: Mustapha Berri Québec solidaire: Annie-Pierre Bélanger Parti Québécois: Cynthia Therrien Parti Conservateur: Mylène Bouchard Marxist-Leninist: Jean Bédard Green: Nicholas Lescarbeau