Quebec election 2022 results: Nelligan

Nelligan is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Monsef Derraji who first took office in 2018. Derraji collected 22,421 votes, winning 65.12 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Nelligan in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Monsef Derraji (Incumbent) Coalition Avenir Québec: Cynthia Lapierre Québec solidaire: Maxime Larue-Bourdages Parti Québécois: Jocelyn Caron Parti Conservateur: Gary Charles Bloc Montréal: Neena Hanif Démocratie directe: Michael Hennawy Canadian Party : Jean Marier Green: Daniel Reiniger