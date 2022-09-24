Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Nelligan

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Nelligan is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Monsef Derraji who first took office in 2018. Derraji collected 22,421 votes, winning 65.12 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Nelligan in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Monsef Derraji (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Cynthia Lapierre

Québec solidaire: Maxime Larue-Bourdages

Parti Québécois: Jocelyn Caron

Parti Conservateur: Gary Charles

Bloc Montréal: Neena Hanif

Démocratie directe: Michael Hennawy

Canadian Party : Jean Marier

Green: Daniel Reiniger

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagNelligan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers