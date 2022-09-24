Quebec election 2022 results: Johnson

Johnson is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA André Lamontagne who first took office in 2014. Lamontagne collected 20,902 votes, winning 52.96 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Johnson in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: André Lamontagne (Incumbent) Liberal: Mounirou Younoussa Québec solidaire: Nancy Mongeau Parti Québécois: Jérémie Poirier Parti Conservateur: Luce Daneau Démocratie directe: Cindy Courtemanche