Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Côte-du-Sud

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Côte-du-Sud is a provincial riding located in Chaudière-Appalaches. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Marie-Eve Proulx who first took office in 2018. Proulx collected 17,595 votes, winning 53.64 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Côte-du-Sud in Chaudière-Appalaches during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Mathieu Rivest

Liberal: Sylvain Lemieux

Québec solidaire: Guillaume Dufour

Parti Québécois: Michel Forget

Parti Conservateur: Frédéric Poulin

Équipe Autonomiste: Slyvain Cloutier

