Quebec election 2022 results: Laurier-Dorion

Laurier-Dorion is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Québec solidaire MNA Andrés Fontecilla who first took office in 2018. Fontecilla collected 14,226 votes, winning 47.28 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Laurier-Dorion in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Québec solidaire: Andrés Fontecilla (Incumbent) Coalition Avenir Québec: Vicki Marcoux Liberal: Deepak Awasti Parti Québécois: Maxime Larochelle Parti Conservateur: Guy Diotte Bloc Montréal: Amir Khan Parti Nul: Mathieu Marcil Green: Ismaila Marega Climat Québec: Anthony Van Duyse Parti culinaire: Amélie Villeneuve