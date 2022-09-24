Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Laurier-Dorion

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Laurier-Dorion is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Québec solidaire MNA Andrés Fontecilla who first took office in 2018. Fontecilla collected 14,226 votes, winning 47.28 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Laurier-Dorion in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Québec solidaire: Andrés Fontecilla (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Vicki Marcoux

Liberal: Deepak Awasti

Parti Québécois: Maxime Larochelle

Parti Conservateur: Guy Diotte

Bloc Montréal: Amir Khan

Parti Nul: Mathieu Marcil

Green: Ismaila Marega

Climat Québec: Anthony Van Duyse

Parti culinaire: Amélie Villeneuve

