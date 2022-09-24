Quebec election 2022 results: Laurier-Dorion

Laurier-Dorion is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Québec solidaire MNA Andrés Fontecilla who first took office in 2018. Fontecilla collected 14,226 votes, winning 47.28 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Laurier-Dorion in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Québec solidaire: Andrés Fontecilla (Incumbent)
Coalition Avenir Québec: Vicki Marcoux
Liberal: Deepak Awasti
Parti Québécois: Maxime Larochelle
Parti Conservateur: Guy Diotte
Bloc Montréal: Amir Khan
Parti Nul: Mathieu Marcil
Green: Ismaila Marega
Climat Québec: Anthony Van Duyse
Parti culinaire: Amélie Villeneuve
