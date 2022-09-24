Quebec election 2022 results: Maskinongé

Maskinongé is a provincial riding located in Mauricie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Simon Allaire who first took office in 2018. Allaire collected 13,199 votes, winning 42.42 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Maskinongé in Mauricie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Simon Allaire (Incumbent) Liberal: Alexandra Veilleux Québec solidaire: Simon Piotte Parti Québécois: Dominique Gélinas Parti Conservateur: Serge Noël L'union fait la force: Françoise Boisvert Parti 51: Gilles Brodeur Independent: Alain Bélanger Green: Daniel Simon