Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Maskinongé

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Maskinongé is a provincial riding located in Mauricie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Simon Allaire who first took office in 2018. Allaire collected 13,199 votes, winning 42.42 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Maskinongé in Mauricie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Simon Allaire (Incumbent)

Liberal: Alexandra Veilleux

Québec solidaire: Simon Piotte

Parti Québécois: Dominique Gélinas

Parti Conservateur: Serge Noël

L'union fait la force: Françoise Boisvert

Parti 51: Gilles Brodeur

Independent: Alain Bélanger

Green: Daniel Simon

