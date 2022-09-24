Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Matane-Matapédia

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Matane-Matapédia is a provincial riding located in Bas-Saint-Laurent. This riding is currently represented by Parti Québecois MNA Pascal Bérubé who first took office in 2007. Bérubé collected 20,658 votes, winning 69.46 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Matane-Matapédia in Bas-Saint-Laurent during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Parti Québécois: Pascal Bérubé (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Jean-Sébastien Barriault

Liberal: Harley Lounsbury

Québec solidaire: Marie-Phare Boucher

Parti Conservateur: Alexandre Leblanc

L'union fait la force: Madeleine Rose

