Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Lotbinière-Frontenac

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Lotbinière-Frontenac is a provincial riding located in Chaudière-Appalaches. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Isabelle Lecours who first took office in 2018. Lecours collected 20,360 votes, winning 53.78 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lotbinière-Frontenac in Chaudière-Appalaches during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Isabelle Lecours (Incumbent)

Liberal: Normand Côté

Québec solidaire: Christine Gilbert

Parti Québécois: Louise Marchand

Parti Conservateur: Christian Gauthier

