Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Saint-Jérôme

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Saint-Jérôme is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Youri Chassin who first took office in 2018. Chassin collected 17,225 votes, winning 43.74 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Jérôme in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Youri Chassin (Incumbent)

Liberal: Martin Plante

Québec solidaire: Marc-Olivier Neveu

Parti Québécois: Sandrine Michon

Parti Conservateur: Maxime Clermont

Green: Marcella Bustamante

