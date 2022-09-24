Quebec election 2022 results: Saint-Jérôme

Saint-Jérôme is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Youri Chassin who first took office in 2018. Chassin collected 17,225 votes, winning 43.74 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Jérôme in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Youri Chassin (Incumbent) Liberal: Martin Plante Québec solidaire: Marc-Olivier Neveu Parti Québécois: Sandrine Michon Parti Conservateur: Maxime Clermont Green: Marcella Bustamante