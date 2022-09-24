Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Rouyn-Noranda-Témiscamingue

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Rouyn-Noranda-Témiscamingue is a provincial riding located in Abitibi-Témiscamigue. This riding is currently represented by Québec solidaire MNA Émilise Lessard-Therrien who first took office in 2018. Lessard-Therrien collected 9,304 votes, winning 32.08 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Rouyn-Noranda-Témiscamingue in Abitibi-Témiscamigue during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Québec solidaire: Émilise Lessard-Therrien (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Daniel Bernard

Liberal: Arnaud Warolin

Parti Québécois: Jean-Françcois Vachon

Parti Conservateur: Robert Daigle

Green: Chantal Corswarem

