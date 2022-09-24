Quebec election 2022 results: Champlain

Champlain is a provincial riding located in Mauricie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Sonia LeBel who first took office in 2018. LeBel collected 21,154 votes, winning 51.86 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Champlain in Mauricie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Sonia LeBel (Incumbent) Liberal: Jérémy Leblanc Québec solidaire: Marjolaine Trottier Parti Québécois: Alexandre Litalien Parti Conservateur: Steve Massicotte L'union fait la force: Bianca Nancy Pinel