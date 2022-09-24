Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Champlain

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Champlain is a provincial riding located in Mauricie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Sonia LeBel who first took office in 2018. LeBel collected 21,154 votes, winning 51.86 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Champlain in Mauricie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Sonia LeBel (Incumbent)

Liberal: Jérémy Leblanc

Québec solidaire: Marjolaine Trottier

Parti Québécois: Alexandre Litalien

Parti Conservateur: Steve Massicotte

L'union fait la force: Bianca Nancy Pinel

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagChamplain tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers