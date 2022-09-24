Quebec election 2022 results: Beauharnois

Beauharnois is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Claude Reid who first took office in 2018. Reid collected 14,947 votes, winning 46.7 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Beauharnois in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Claude Reid (Incumbent) Liberal: Marc Blanchard Québec solidaire: Émilie Poirier Parti Québécois: Claudine Desforges Parti Conservateur: Chantal Dauphinais Green: Hélène Savard Climat Québec: Mathieu Taillefer