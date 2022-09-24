Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Beauharnois

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Beauharnois is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Claude Reid who first took office in 2018. Reid collected 14,947 votes, winning 46.7 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Beauharnois in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Claude Reid (Incumbent)

Liberal: Marc Blanchard

Québec solidaire: Émilie Poirier

Parti Québécois: Claudine Desforges

Parti Conservateur: Chantal Dauphinais

Green: Hélène Savard

Climat Québec: Mathieu Taillefer

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagBeauharnois tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers