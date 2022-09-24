Quebec election 2022 results: Ungava

Ungava is a provincial riding located in Nord-du-Québec. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Denis Lamothe who first took office in 2018. Lamothe collected 2,270 votes, winning 26.51 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ungava in Nord-du-Québec during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Denis Lamothe (Incumbent) Liberal: Tunu Napartuk Québec solidaire: Maïtée Labrecque-Saganash Parti Québécois: Christine Moore Parti Conservateur: Nancy Lalancette