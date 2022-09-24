Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Ungava

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Ungava is a provincial riding located in Nord-du-Québec. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Denis Lamothe who first took office in 2018. Lamothe collected 2,270 votes, winning 26.51 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ungava in Nord-du-Québec during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Denis Lamothe (Incumbent)

Liberal: Tunu Napartuk

Québec solidaire: Maïtée Labrecque-Saganash

Parti Québécois: Christine Moore

Parti Conservateur: Nancy Lalancette

