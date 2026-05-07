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1 comment

  1. Try This
    May 7, 2026 at 3:13 pm

    Pausing parental leave is reasonable. As this is money given because a parent needs to stay with a newborn, I do not see how that allows for another job or training. If one wants to open a daycare, then that is working. If one is going to school/training, then one is not available for the newborn. – you just cannot double dip. – Conservatives need to think before they post these crazy ideas.

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Politics

Conservatives propose employment insurance reforms for parental leave

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2026 12:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'As some Canadians delay having children, is it time to reform parental leave?'
As some Canadians delay having children, is it time to reform parental leave?
About half of Canadians under 50 say they plan to become parents some day, but of those potential parents, about 50 per cent say they've had to delay parenthood longer than they've preferred, a new survey found. As some Canadians delay having children, is it time to reform parental leave? – Oct 12, 2024
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The federal Conservatives are proposing a trio of employment insurance reforms they argue would make parental leaves more flexible for modern families.

Conservative employment critic Garnett Genuis and three other Tory MPs held a press conference in Ottawa to unveil their proposals.

They say parents should be able to earn money from childcare services without losing benefits, and that parents should be guaranteed the ability to pursue education or skills training while on leave.

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They are also calling for the government to allow parental leaves to be interrupted with a brief return to work before they finish the rest of their leave.

They say Quebec already allows parents to pause their leaves, and that’s something that should be available to other Canadians as well.

Conservative MP Sandra Cobena says that would allow greater flexibility for farmers during harvest season, and would also be useful for families who work in the tourism, tax, legal and real-estate sectors.

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