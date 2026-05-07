Conservatives propose employment insurance reforms for parental leave

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The federal Conservatives are proposing a trio of employment insurance reforms they argue would make parental leaves more flexible for modern families.

Conservative employment critic Garnett Genuis and three other Tory MPs held a press conference in Ottawa to unveil their proposals.

They say parents should be able to earn money from childcare services without losing benefits, and that parents should be guaranteed the ability to pursue education or skills training while on leave.

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They are also calling for the government to allow parental leaves to be interrupted with a brief return to work before they finish the rest of their leave.

They say Quebec already allows parents to pause their leaves, and that’s something that should be available to other Canadians as well.

Conservative MP Sandra Cobena says that would allow greater flexibility for farmers during harvest season, and would also be useful for families who work in the tourism, tax, legal and real-estate sectors.