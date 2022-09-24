Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Vaudreuil

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Vaudreuil is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Marie-Claude Nichols who first took office in 2014. Nichols collected 15,143 votes, winning 39.92 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vaudreuil in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Marie-Claude Nichols (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Eve Bélec

Québec solidaire: Cynthia Bilodeau

Parti Québécois: Christopher Massé

Parti Conservateur: Eve Théoret

Bloc Montréal: Jaspal Singh Ahluwalia

Green: Kelley Boileau

Canadian Party : David Hamelin-Schuilenburg

Démocratie directe: Paul Lynes

