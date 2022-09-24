Quebec election 2022 results: Vaudreuil

Vaudreuil is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Marie-Claude Nichols who first took office in 2014. Nichols collected 15,143 votes, winning 39.92 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vaudreuil in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Marie-Claude Nichols (Incumbent) Coalition Avenir Québec: Eve Bélec Québec solidaire: Cynthia Bilodeau Parti Québécois: Christopher Massé Parti Conservateur: Eve Théoret Bloc Montréal: Jaspal Singh Ahluwalia Green: Kelley Boileau Canadian Party : David Hamelin-Schuilenburg Démocratie directe: Paul Lynes