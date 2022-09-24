Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Mont-Royal-Outremont

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Mont-Royal-Outremont is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand who first took office in 2007. Arcand collected 16,026 votes, winning 51.34 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mont-Royal-Outremont in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Sarah Beaumier

Liberal: Michelle Setlakwe

Québec solidaire: Isabelle Leblanc

Parti Québécois: Ophélie Bastien

Parti Conservateur: Sabrina Ait Akil

Parti Nul: David Cherniak

Canadian Party : Chaya Goldberg Harrison

Green: Malik Guelmi

