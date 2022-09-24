Quebec election 2022 results: Mont-Royal-Outremont

Mont-Royal-Outremont is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand who first took office in 2007. Arcand collected 16,026 votes, winning 51.34 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mont-Royal-Outremont in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Sarah Beaumier Liberal: Michelle Setlakwe Québec solidaire: Isabelle Leblanc Parti Québécois: Ophélie Bastien Parti Conservateur: Sabrina Ait Akil Parti Nul: David Cherniak Canadian Party : Chaya Goldberg Harrison Green: Malik Guelmi