Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Vimont

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Vimont is a provincial riding located in Laval. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Jean Rousselle who first took office in 2012. Rousselle collected 11,474 votes, winning 36.69 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vimont in Laval during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Valérie Schmaltz

Liberal: Anabela Monteiro

Québec solidaire: Joseée Bélanger

Parti Québécois: Nathalie Lavigne

Parti Conservateur: Stefano Piscitelli

Green: Rita LoCicero

