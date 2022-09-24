Quebec election 2022 results: Anjou-Louis-Riel

Anjou-Louis-Riel is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Lise Thériault who first took office in 2002. Thériault collected 10,802 votes, winning 39.06 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Anjou-Louis-Riel in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct.3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Karine Boivin Roy
Liberal: Chantal Gagnon
Québec solidaire: Laurence Pageau
Parti Québécois: Yastene Adda
Parti Conservateur: Geneviève Deneault
Climat Québec: Claude Gélinas
Independent: Katy LeRougetel
