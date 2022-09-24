Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Anjou-Louis-Riel

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Anjou-Louis-Riel is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Lise Thériault who first took office in 2002. Thériault collected 10,802 votes, winning 39.06 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Anjou-Louis-Riel in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct.3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Karine Boivin Roy

Liberal: Chantal Gagnon

Québec solidaire: Laurence Pageau

Parti Québécois: Yastene Adda

Parti Conservateur: Geneviève Deneault

Climat Québec: Claude Gélinas

Independent: Katy LeRougetel

