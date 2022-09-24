Quebec election 2022 results: Anjou-Louis-Riel

Anjou-Louis-Riel is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Lise Thériault who first took office in 2002. Thériault collected 10,802 votes, winning 39.06 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Anjou-Louis-Riel in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct.3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Karine Boivin Roy Liberal: Chantal Gagnon Québec solidaire: Laurence Pageau Parti Québécois: Yastene Adda Parti Conservateur: Geneviève Deneault Climat Québec: Claude Gélinas Independent: Katy LeRougetel