Quebec election 2022 results: Chapleau

Chapleau is a provincial riding located in Outaouais. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Mathieu Lévesque who first took office in 2018. Lévesque collected 13,057 votes, winning 40.42 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Chapleau in Outaouais during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Mathieu Lévesque (Incumbent) Liberal: Assumpta Ndengeyingoma Québec solidaire: Sabrina Labrecque-Boivin Parti Québécois: Marisa Gutierrez Parti Conservateur: Matthieu Kadri Climat Québec: Anne-Marie Meunier Marxist-Leninist: Pierre Soublière