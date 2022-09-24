Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Chapleau

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Chapleau is a provincial riding located in Outaouais. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Mathieu Lévesque who first took office in 2018. Lévesque collected 13,057 votes, winning 40.42 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Chapleau in Outaouais during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Mathieu Lévesque (Incumbent)

Liberal: Assumpta Ndengeyingoma

Québec solidaire: Sabrina Labrecque-Boivin

Parti Québécois: Marisa Gutierrez

Parti Conservateur: Matthieu Kadri

Climat Québec: Anne-Marie Meunier

Marxist-Leninist: Pierre Soublière

