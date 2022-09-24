Quebec election 2022 results: Gouin

Gouin is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Québec solidaire MNA Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois who first took office in 2017. Nadeau-Dubois collected 17,977 votes, winning 59.14 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Gouin in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Québec solidaire: Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (Incumbent) Coalition Avenir Québec: Catherine Pelletier Liberal: Rita Ikhouane Parti Québécois: Vincent Delorme Parti Conservateur: Jayson Paquette Gendron Parti Nul: Jean-Benoit Garneau-Bédard Parti culinaire: Chef Thémis Green: Valérie Vedrines