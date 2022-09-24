Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Gouin

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Gouin is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Québec solidaire MNA Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois who first took office in 2017. Nadeau-Dubois collected 17,977 votes, winning 59.14 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Gouin in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Québec solidaire: Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Catherine Pelletier

Liberal: Rita Ikhouane

Parti Québécois: Vincent Delorme

Parti Conservateur: Jayson Paquette Gendron

Parti Nul: Jean-Benoit Garneau-Bédard

Parti culinaire: Chef Thémis

Green: Valérie Vedrines

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagGouin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers