Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: La Peltrie

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

La Peltrie is a provincial riding located in Capitale-Nationale. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Éric Caire who first took office in 2007. Caire collected 23,389 votes, winning 57.73 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent La Peltrie in Capitale-Nationale during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Éric Caire (Incumbent)

Liberal: Frédéric Doumalin

Québec solidaire: Lucie Villeneuve

Parti Québécois: Martin Trudel

Parti Conservateur: Stéphane Lachance

Climat Québec: Alain Fortin

Démocratie directe: Martin Grand'Maison

Parti Nul: Olivier Grondin

Green: Sandra Mara Riedo

