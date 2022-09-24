Quebec election 2022 results: La Peltrie

La Peltrie is a provincial riding located in Capitale-Nationale. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Éric Caire who first took office in 2007. Caire collected 23,389 votes, winning 57.73 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent La Peltrie in Capitale-Nationale during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Éric Caire (Incumbent) Liberal: Frédéric Doumalin Québec solidaire: Lucie Villeneuve Parti Québécois: Martin Trudel Parti Conservateur: Stéphane Lachance Climat Québec: Alain Fortin Démocratie directe: Martin Grand'Maison Parti Nul: Olivier Grondin Green: Sandra Mara Riedo