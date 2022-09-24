Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Portneuf

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Portneuf is a provincial riding located in Capitale-Nationale. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Vincent Caron who first took office in 2018. Caron collected 15,994 votes, winning 54.31 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Portneuf in Capitale-Nationale during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Vincent Caron (Incumbent)

Liberal: Patrick Hayes

Québec solidaire: Anne-Marie Melançon

Parti Québécois: Alexandre Mc Cabe

Parti Conservateur: Jacinthe-Eve Arel

Independent: Patrick Bourson

Démocratie directe: Karine Simard

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagPortneuf tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers