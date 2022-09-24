Quebec election 2022 results: Portneuf

Portneuf is a provincial riding located in Capitale-Nationale. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Vincent Caron who first took office in 2018. Caron collected 15,994 votes, winning 54.31 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Portneuf in Capitale-Nationale during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Vincent Caron (Incumbent) Liberal: Patrick Hayes Québec solidaire: Anne-Marie Melançon Parti Québécois: Alexandre Mc Cabe Parti Conservateur: Jacinthe-Eve Arel Independent: Patrick Bourson Démocratie directe: Karine Simard