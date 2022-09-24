Quebec election 2022 results: Verdun

Verdun is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Isabelle Melançon who first took office in 2016. Melançon collected 11,054 votes, winning 35.51 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Verdun in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Isabelle Melançon (Incumbent)
Coalition Avenir Québec: Véronique Tremblay
Québec solidaire: Alejandra Zaga Mendez
Parti Québécois: Claudia Valdivia
Parti Conservateur: Lucien Koty
Marxist-Leninist: Fernand Deschamps
Climat Québec: Alexandre Desmarais
Canadian Party : Scott Kilbride
Parti Nul: Marc-André Milette
Green: Jannie Pellerin
Alliance pour la famille et les communautés: Alain Rioux
