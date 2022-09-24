Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Verdun

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Verdun is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Isabelle Melançon who first took office in 2016. Melançon collected 11,054 votes, winning 35.51 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Verdun in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Isabelle Melançon (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Véronique Tremblay

Québec solidaire: Alejandra Zaga Mendez

Parti Québécois: Claudia Valdivia

Parti Conservateur: Lucien Koty

Marxist-Leninist: Fernand Deschamps

Climat Québec: Alexandre Desmarais

Canadian Party : Scott Kilbride

Parti Nul: Marc-André Milette

Green: Jannie Pellerin

Alliance pour la famille et les communautés: Alain Rioux

