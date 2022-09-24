Quebec election 2022 results: Marie-Victorin

Marie-Victorin is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Shirley Dorismond who first took office in 2022. Dorismond collected 8,952 votes, winning 30.82 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Marie-Victorin in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Shirley Dorismond (Incumbent) Liberal: Lyes Chekal Québec solidaire: Shophika Vaithyanathasarma Parti Québécois: Pierre Nantel Parti Conservateur: Lara Stillo Green: Vincent Aquin-Belleau Marxist-Leninist: Pierre Chénier Climat Québec: Martine Ouellet Équipe Autonomiste: Florent Portron