Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Marie-Victorin

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Marie-Victorin is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Shirley Dorismond who first took office in 2022. Dorismond collected 8,952 votes, winning 30.82 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Marie-Victorin in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Shirley Dorismond (Incumbent)

Liberal: Lyes Chekal

Québec solidaire: Shophika Vaithyanathasarma

Parti Québécois: Pierre Nantel

Parti Conservateur: Lara Stillo

Green: Vincent Aquin-Belleau

Marxist-Leninist: Pierre Chénier

Climat Québec: Martine Ouellet

Équipe Autonomiste: Florent Portron

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagMarie-Victorin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers