Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Joliette

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Joliette is a provincial riding located in Lanaudière. This riding is currently represented by Parti Québécois MNA Véronique Hivon who first took office in 2008. Hivon collected 17,685 votes, winning 46.23 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Joliette in Lanaudière during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: François St-Louis

Liberal: Diana Mélissa Crispin

Québec solidaire: Flavie Trudel

Parti Québécois: Véronique Venne

Parti Conservateur: Pascal Laurin

