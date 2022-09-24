Quebec election 2022 results: Beauce-Sud

Beauce-Sud is a provincial riding located in Chaudière-Appalaches. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Samuel Poulin who first took office in 2018. Poulin collected 20,936 votes, winning 62.68 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Beauce-Sud in Chaudière-Appalaches during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Samuel Poulin (Incumbent) Liberal: Antoine Poulin Québec solidaire: Olivier Fecteau Parti Québécois: Jean-François Major Parti Conservateur: Jonathan Poulin Parti 51: Hans Mercier