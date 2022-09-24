Quebec election 2022 results: Chauveau

Chauveau is a provincial riding located in Capitale-Nationale. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Sylvain Lévesque who first took office in 2018. Lévesque collected 18,424 votes, winning 47.06 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Chauveau in Capitale-Nationale during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Sylvain Lévesque (Incumbent) Liberal: Igor Pivovar Québec solidaire: Jimena Ruiz Aragon Parti Québécois: Charles-Hubert Riverin Parti Conservateur: Éric Duhaime Parti Nul: Renaud Blais Équipe Autonomiste: Nicolas Bouffard-Savoie Climat Québec: Christine Lepage