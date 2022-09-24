Quebec election 2022 results: Chauveau

Chauveau is a provincial riding located in Capitale-Nationale. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Sylvain Lévesque who first took office in 2018. Lévesque collected 18,424 votes, winning 47.06 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Chauveau in Capitale-Nationale during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Sylvain Lévesque (Incumbent)
Liberal: Igor Pivovar
Québec solidaire: Jimena Ruiz Aragon
Parti Québécois: Charles-Hubert Riverin
Parti Conservateur: Éric Duhaime
Parti Nul: Renaud Blais
Équipe Autonomiste: Nicolas Bouffard-Savoie
Climat Québec: Christine Lepage
Comments