Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Chauveau

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Chauveau is a provincial riding located in Capitale-Nationale. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Sylvain Lévesque who first took office in 2018. Lévesque collected 18,424 votes, winning 47.06 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Chauveau in Capitale-Nationale during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Sylvain Lévesque (Incumbent)

Liberal: Igor Pivovar

Québec solidaire: Jimena Ruiz Aragon

Parti Québécois: Charles-Hubert Riverin

Parti Conservateur: Éric Duhaime

Parti Nul: Renaud Blais

Équipe Autonomiste: Nicolas Bouffard-Savoie

Climat Québec: Christine Lepage

