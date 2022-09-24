Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Drummond-Bois-Francs

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Drummond-Bois-Francs is a provincial riding located in Centre-du-Québec. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Sébastien Schneeberger who first took office in 2012. Schneeberger collected 19,577 votes, winning 56.3 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Drummond-Bois-Francs in Centre-du-Québec during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Sébastien Schneeberger (Incumbent)

Liberal: Pierre Poirier

Québec solidaire: Tony Martel

Parti Québécois: Emrick Couture-Picard

Parti Conservateur: Myriam Cournoyer

Green: Marco Beauchesne

Équipe Autonomiste: Steve Therion

Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagDrummond-Bois-Francs tag

