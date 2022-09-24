Quebec election 2022 results: Drummond-Bois-Francs

Drummond-Bois-Francs is a provincial riding located in Centre-du-Québec. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Sébastien Schneeberger who first took office in 2012. Schneeberger collected 19,577 votes, winning 56.3 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Drummond-Bois-Francs in Centre-du-Québec during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Sébastien Schneeberger (Incumbent) Liberal: Pierre Poirier Québec solidaire: Tony Martel Parti Québécois: Emrick Couture-Picard Parti Conservateur: Myriam Cournoyer Green: Marco Beauchesne Équipe Autonomiste: Steve Therion