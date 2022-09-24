Quebec election 2022 results: Prévost

Prévost is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Marguerite Blais who first took office in 2007. Blais collected 14,876 votes, winning 47.03 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Prévost in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Sonia Bélanger
Liberal: Suzanne Pomerleau
Québec solidaire: Rose Crevier-Dagenais
Parti Québécois: Thérèse Chabot
Parti Conservateur: Benoit Cloutier
Parti humain du Québec: Michel Leclerc
Green: Michelle Vaz
