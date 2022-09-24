Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Prévost

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Prévost is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Marguerite Blais who first took office in 2007. Blais collected 14,876 votes, winning 47.03 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Prévost in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Sonia Bélanger

Liberal: Suzanne Pomerleau

Québec solidaire: Rose Crevier-Dagenais

Parti Québécois: Thérèse Chabot

Parti Conservateur: Benoit Cloutier

Parti humain du Québec: Michel Leclerc

Green: Michelle Vaz

