Quebec election 2022 results: Prévost

Prévost is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Marguerite Blais who first took office in 2007. Blais collected 14,876 votes, winning 47.03 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Prévost in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Sonia Bélanger Liberal: Suzanne Pomerleau Québec solidaire: Rose Crevier-Dagenais Parti Québécois: Thérèse Chabot Parti Conservateur: Benoit Cloutier Parti humain du Québec: Michel Leclerc Green: Michelle Vaz