Quebec election 2022 results: Sanguinet

Sanguinet is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Danielle McCann who first took office in 2018. McCann collected 12,986 votes, winning 43.54 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Sanguinet in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Christine Fréchette
Liberal: Rodrigue Asatsop
Québec solidaire: Virginie Bernier
Parti Québécois: Daphnée Paquin-Auger
Parti Conservateur: François Gibeault
Green: Halimatou Bah
Marxist-Leninist: Hélène Héroux
Climat Québec: Martine Lajoie
