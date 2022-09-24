Quebec election 2022 results: Sanguinet

Sanguinet is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Danielle McCann who first took office in 2018. McCann collected 12,986 votes, winning 43.54 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sanguinet in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Christine Fréchette Liberal: Rodrigue Asatsop Québec solidaire: Virginie Bernier Parti Québécois: Daphnée Paquin-Auger Parti Conservateur: François Gibeault Green: Halimatou Bah Marxist-Leninist: Hélène Héroux Climat Québec: Martine Lajoie