Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Sanguinet

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Sanguinet is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Danielle McCann who first took office in 2018. McCann collected 12,986 votes, winning 43.54 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sanguinet in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Christine Fréchette

Liberal: Rodrigue Asatsop

Québec solidaire: Virginie Bernier

Parti Québécois: Daphnée Paquin-Auger

Parti Conservateur: François Gibeault

Green: Halimatou Bah

Marxist-Leninist: Hélène Héroux

Climat Québec: Martine Lajoie

