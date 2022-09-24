Quebec election 2022 results: Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Hochelaga-Maisonneuve is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Québec solidaire MNA Alexandre Leduc who first took office in 2018. Leduc collected 13,389 votes, winning 50.05 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hochelaga-Maisonneuve in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Québec solidaire: Alexandre Leduc (Incumbent) Coalition Avenir Québec: Rebecca McCann Liberal: Line Flore Tchetmi Parti Québécois: Stephan Fogaing Parti Conservateur: Louise Poudrier Green: Wejden Chouchene Marxist-Leninist: Christine Dandenault Climat Québec: James Strayer