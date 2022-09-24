Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Hochelaga-Maisonneuve is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Québec solidaire MNA Alexandre Leduc who first took office in 2018. Leduc collected 13,389 votes, winning 50.05 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hochelaga-Maisonneuve in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Québec solidaire: Alexandre Leduc (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Rebecca McCann

Liberal: Line Flore Tchetmi

Parti Québécois: Stephan Fogaing

Parti Conservateur: Louise Poudrier

Green: Wejden Chouchene

Marxist-Leninist: Christine Dandenault

Climat Québec: James Strayer

