Quebec election 2022 results: Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Kathleen Weil who first took office in 2008. Weil collected 16,843 votes, winning 62.98 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Notre-Dame-de-Grâce in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Geneviève Lemay
Liberal: Désirée McGraw
Québec solidaire: Elisabeth Labelle
Parti Québécois: Cloé Rose Jenneau
Parti Conservateur: Roy Eappen
Canadian Party : Constantine Eliadis
Marxist-Leninist: Rachel Hoffman
Bloc Montréal: Balarama Holness
Green: Alex Tyrrell
Comments