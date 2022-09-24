Quebec election 2022 results: Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Kathleen Weil who first took office in 2008. Weil collected 16,843 votes, winning 62.98 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Notre-Dame-de-Grâce in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Geneviève Lemay Liberal: Désirée McGraw Québec solidaire: Elisabeth Labelle Parti Québécois: Cloé Rose Jenneau Parti Conservateur: Roy Eappen Canadian Party : Constantine Eliadis Marxist-Leninist: Rachel Hoffman Bloc Montréal: Balarama Holness Green: Alex Tyrrell