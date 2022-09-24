Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Kathleen Weil who first took office in 2008. Weil collected 16,843 votes, winning 62.98 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Notre-Dame-de-Grâce in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Geneviève Lemay

Liberal: Désirée McGraw

Québec solidaire: Elisabeth Labelle

Parti Québécois: Cloé Rose Jenneau

Parti Conservateur: Roy Eappen

Canadian Party : Constantine Eliadis

Marxist-Leninist: Rachel Hoffman

Bloc Montréal: Balarama Holness

Green: Alex Tyrrell

