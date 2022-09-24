Quebec election 2022 results: Pontiac

Pontiac is a provincial riding located in Outaouais. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA André Fortin who first took office in 2014. Fortin collected 14,869 votes, winning 53.89 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Pontiac in Outaouais during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: André Fortin (Incumbent)
Coalition Avenir Québec: Corinne Canuel-Jolicoeur
Québec solidaire: Mike Owen Sebagenzi
Parti Québécois: Jolaine Paradis-Châteauneuf
Parti Conservateur: Terrence Watters
Green: Pierre Cyr
Canadian Party : William Twolan
