Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Pontiac

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Pontiac is a provincial riding located in Outaouais. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA André Fortin who first took office in 2014. Fortin collected 14,869 votes, winning 53.89 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Pontiac in Outaouais during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: André Fortin (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Corinne Canuel-Jolicoeur

Québec solidaire: Mike Owen Sebagenzi

Parti Québécois: Jolaine Paradis-Châteauneuf

Parti Conservateur: Terrence Watters

Green: Pierre Cyr

Canadian Party : William Twolan

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagPontiac tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers