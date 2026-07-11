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Fire

Veteran pilot killed fighting N.W.T. wildfire was a trusted leader and patient mentor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2026 1:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: The health risks of wildfire smoke'
Health Matters: The health risks of wildfire smoke
RELATED: Smoke from the Brunswick Creek wildfire is triggering air quality warnings in the Southern Interior. We speak with Angela Yao from the BC Centre for Disease Control about the health risks of wildfire smoke.
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A veteran pilot killed last month in a plane crash while fighting a wildfire in the Northwest Territories is being remembered as an expert in his field who kept a cool head under stress.

Buffalo Airways says Robert MacLeod made significant contributions to aerial firefighting across the country in a career than spanned more than 25 years.

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The company’s Facebook post says MacLeod was a Buffalo Airways bird dog captain for the past three seasons, where he worked with territorial and provincial wildfire agencies.

Before that, MacLeod was a bird dog and waterbomber pilot in New Brunswick.

The post says MacLeod was also a medevac captain and a flight instructor known for being a “patient mentor and dependable teammate.”

Macleod and two firefighters were on board a Turbo Commander 690 that crashed near Fort Simpson, N.W.T., west of Yellowknife, on June 24 while it was providing tactical support for a water bomber.

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