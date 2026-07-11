Veteran pilot killed fighting N.W.T. wildfire was a trusted leader and patient mentor

A veteran pilot killed last month in a plane crash while fighting a wildfire in the Northwest Territories is being remembered as an expert in his field who kept a cool head under stress.
Buffalo Airways says Robert MacLeod made significant contributions to aerial firefighting across the country in a career than spanned more than 25 years.
Get breaking National news
The company’s Facebook post says MacLeod was a Buffalo Airways bird dog captain for the past three seasons, where he worked with territorial and provincial wildfire agencies.
Before that, MacLeod was a bird dog and waterbomber pilot in New Brunswick.
- Fraser Canyon wildfires continue to threaten residents, property
- B.C. resort owner says devastating wildfire was like a ‘Michael Bay film’
- Arsonist does $10M in damage, stops for a soft drink at Winnipeg Walmart: WPS
- Structures lost, highway still closed as crews battle massive Fraser Canyon wildfires
The post says MacLeod was also a medevac captain and a flight instructor known for being a “patient mentor and dependable teammate.”
Macleod and two firefighters were on board a Turbo Commander 690 that crashed near Fort Simpson, N.W.T., west of Yellowknife, on June 24 while it was providing tactical support for a water bomber.
Write a comment