Canadian fugitive arrested in Colombia after over 3 years on the run: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a federal offender who had been unlawfully at large since January 2023 has been arrested in Colombia.
The OPP said Arif Jhuman was located and arrested in Medellín by Colombian police.
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Police say Jhuman had been unlawfully at large since Jan. 24, 2023.
According to authorities, Jhuman is serving a sentence of nine years and 11 months for multiple drug-related offences, including possession of Schedule I or II substances for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking in a Schedule I or II substance, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
More to come.
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