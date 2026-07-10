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Crime

Canadian fugitive arrested in Colombia after over 3 years on the run: OPP

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 10, 2026 3:50 am
1 min read
Police say Jhuman had been unlawfully at large since Jan. 24, 2023.
Police say Jhuman had been unlawfully at large since Jan. 24, 2023. OPP / Handout
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Ontario Provincial Police say a federal offender who had been unlawfully at large since January 2023 has been arrested in Colombia.

The OPP said Arif Jhuman was located and arrested in Medellín by Colombian police.

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Police say Jhuman had been unlawfully at large since Jan. 24, 2023.

According to authorities, Jhuman is serving a sentence of nine years and 11 months for multiple drug-related offences, including possession of Schedule I or II substances for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking in a Schedule I or II substance, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

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