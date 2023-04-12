Menu

Crime

Federal offender known to frequent Toronto wanted on Canada-wide warrant: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 11:35 am
Police are searching for 36-yea-r-old Arif Jhuman who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Police are searching for 36-yea-r-old Arif Jhuman who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. OPP / Handout
Police are seeking to locate a federal offender, known to frequent Toronto, who is wanted for allegedly breaking his parole.

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for 36-year-old Arif Jhuman, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching his full parole.

Police said Jhuman is currently serving a nine year and 11 month sentence for two counts of possession of a schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking, conspiracy to commit and indictable offence, possession of a schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking a schedule I/II substance.

Jhuman is five-feet-11-inches tall, and weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, officers said.

He is known to frequent areas in Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

