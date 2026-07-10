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7 comments

  1. Murray McIsaac
    July 10, 2026 at 5:09 pm

    The Americans are not entitled to anything until they pay their share of the cost. That’s the deal. Nothing because Trump is crying….

  2. DJT
    July 10, 2026 at 4:33 pm

    Just kidding! Show me the money.

  3. Annoying PP
    July 10, 2026 at 4:29 pm

    Lethbridge Liberace is gonna ride across for the grand opening. Nothing strikes fear in hearts of Americans like PP on a horse looking FAAAAAABULOUS!!!!!!!!

  4. Accountant
    July 10, 2026 at 4:25 pm

    Why is the cost to Canada now showing $4.4B. when last article showed $6.B amount paid by Canada?

  5. David R
    July 10, 2026 at 4:18 pm

    No ‘international border’ should be in private hands. The fact that one has been for this long underlines what is wrong with the US. They privatize what should be public ownership and they use public funds to bail private failures based upon greed…

  6. William E Palander
    July 10, 2026 at 4:14 pm

    Maybe journalistic standards could use Canadian English spelling instead of U.S. English?

  7. Bridge on the River Detroit
    July 10, 2026 at 4:02 pm

    On va voir

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Politics

Gordie Howe bridge set to open by late July after delay: sources

By Joey Cappelletti The Associated Press
Posted July 10, 2026 3:51 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney quiet on state of U.S. trade relationship, Gordie Howe bridge'
Carney quiet on state of U.S. trade relationship, Gordie Howe bridge
Asked on Thursday about the delay of opening the newly built Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Windsor, Ont., and Detroit Mich. Prime Minister Mark Carney said, “at the request of the United States we agreed to delay the opening… to resolve outstanding issues.”
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A completed bridge linking Detroit and Canada is expected to open by the end of the month after U.S. and Canadian officials reached an agreement to resolve the dispute that delayed its debut, according to two people directly involved in the negotiations.

The sources were not authorized to publicly disclose the deal before a formal announcement.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for early June was postponed after the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said the two countries needed more time to resolve “outstanding issues.” The delay followed President Donald Trump’s earlier threats to block the bridge’s opening.

Commercial traffic is now expected to begin before Aug. 1, according to two officials, though a date for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony has not yet been set.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers referenced the deal during an interview Friday.

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“I had a conversation with the secretary yesterday, Secretary of Commerce Lutnick, and the deal will be announced in the next few days,” Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers said Friday on WJR radio. “This is getting wrapped up. That bridge is going to get open.”

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The delay in opening the Gordie Howe International Bridge became an issue in one of the country’s most closely watched Senate races. Democratic candidate Mallory McMorrow, who has since dropped out, tried to turn the controversy into a political liability for Trump and Republicans.

The 1.5-mile-long (2.4-kilometer-long) bridge, which spans the Detroit River and connects the Motor City with Windsor, Ontario, was slated for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 12. It was abruptly postponed after officials said the U.S. and Canada were still working to resolve “outstanding issues.”

Click to play video: 'Carney quiet on state of U.S. trade relationship, Gordie Howe bridge'
Carney quiet on state of U.S. trade relationship, Gordie Howe bridge

The dispute gave Democrats a rare opportunity to tie Trump directly to a project with visible economic consequences in a battleground state.

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In February, Trump demanded in a social media post that Canada hand over at least half ownership of the new bridge to the U.S. government and accept other unspecified demands, part of his broader clashes with Canada over trade.

Canada financed the bridge’s construction. The project was negotiated by Rick Snyder, the former Republican governor of Michigan, and work has been underway since 2018 and cost close to $4.4 billion.

Named after the late Canadian hockey great Gordie Howe, who spent 25 seasons leading the Detroit Red Wings, the bridge is expected to be another vital economic artery between Canada and the United States.

The toll bridge, jointly owned by Canada and Michigan, charges up to $10 per automobile and $20 per axel for commercial trucks. It is expected to help ease congestion at the existing Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor tunnel. Work has been underway since 2018.

Detroit and Windsor have been neighborly for generations, with residents in both countries frequently crossing the shared river border for entertainment and shopping. Windsor’s population in 2021 was about 230,000. Like Detroit, the Canadian city’s economy has a strong focus on manufacturing and the auto industry.

Commercial trade between the two cities primarily has been across the nearly century-old and privately-owned Ambassador Bridge, which is closer to downtown Detroit than the Gordie Howe Bridge.

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