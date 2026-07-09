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1 comment

  1. DOWN WITH THE LIBERALS!
    July 9, 2026 at 8:30 am

    But Trumps attacks that killed all those children were ok to her? His pedophilia is ok too according to Anand the Coward. She never calls out Trump or Nuttyyahhoo at all.
    This Lib government is f*scist to the core and dirty like a toilet.

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Politics

Anand calls Iran’s attacks on Gulf ships ‘unacceptable’ and ‘unjustified’

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2026 8:11 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. attacks Iran for 2nd night after Trump’s latest threat to ‘hit them hard’'
U.S. attacks Iran for 2nd night after Trump’s latest threat to ‘hit them hard’
The U.S. and Iran's ceasefire appears to be all but over, and it's unclear where the conflict is heading next. Jackson Proskow explains why the U.S. is accusing Iran of violating their agreement, President Donald Trump's warning, and how the war could further destabilize the world's economy.
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Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says it’s “unacceptable” that Iran has launched attacks on commercial ships in recent days as it attempts to tighten its grip over the Strait of Hormuz.

Anand met with Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Thursday and she says Canada stands alongside Persian Gulf countries as Iran lashes out against them.

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Speaking with reporters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Anand says ceasefires are always fragile but it’s “unjustified” for Iran to strike civilian targets.

The comments follow new airstrikes the United States launched against Iran early Thursday, and as Tehran fired back at Gulf countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that recent Iranian attacks targeting ships transiting the strait, a major global trade choke point, ended the ceasefire.

Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters at the NATO summit Wednesday that Iran has been acting “irresponsibly” and described the U.S. response as “appropriate.”

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