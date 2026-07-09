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5 comments

  1. DOWN WITH THE LIBERALS!
    July 9, 2026 at 8:53 am

    Ben
    July 9, 2026 at 8:43 am
    This is how you increase trade and investment. We also have to pragmatic about human rights and raise human raise issues diplomatically and not via a tweet like the last government did. Go Carney!
    Why yes, GO CARNEY! Go ahead and keep doing what you are doing! Soon, your absolutely nothing will get one thing. OUT! I wll do as much as Ican to get these Liberal swine the f8ck out of power and on the curb. Ben here can go with them and keep their p*ckers warm.

  2. Reality
    July 9, 2026 at 8:47 am

    Ben is a stupid liberal monkey.

  3. Ben
    July 9, 2026 at 8:43 am

    This is how you increase trade and investment. We also have to pragmatic about human rights and raise human raise issues diplomatically and not via a tweet like the last government did. Go Carney!

  4. F*CK CARNEY!
    July 9, 2026 at 8:20 am

    Flyboy is at it again. Tripping all over the EU and beyond, s*cking luxury down like its water. Wifey in tow. I have yet to hear of anything good for us here at home come from all this jet fuel wastage etc. The man is a useless prima donna. A flash in the pan. Ben and all his trolls can s8xk it too.

  5. Dave .
    July 9, 2026 at 8:14 am

    They make a good pair
    Both spend millions fumding terrorists

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Canada

Carney lands in Saudi Arabia, set to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2026 8:05 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney to extend Turkey NATO trip, meet Crown Prince in Saudi Arabia'
Carney to extend Turkey NATO trip, meet Crown Prince in Saudi Arabia
WATCH ABOVE: Carney to extend Turkey NATO trip, meet Crown Prince in Saudi Arabia – Jun 30, 2026
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Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Saudi Arabia for meetings with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and business leaders, as he seeks to deepen bilateral trade and investment.

Carney will take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Arabia-Canada Investment Forum and is later scheduled to speak with reporters.

Jeff Steiner, chair of the Canada-Saudi Arabia Business Council, told reporters in Jeddah that Carney’s visit to the kingdom is a “high-water mark” for relations between the two countries.

Canada has been working to mend bilateral ties following a diplomatic row in 2018 that resulted in the removal of ambassadors in both countries.

The government of former prime minister Justin Trudeau had sharply criticized the kingdom’s justice system and treatment of women, resulting in Saudi Arabia shuttering trade talks. Ambassadors were only restored in 2023.

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“We’re moving from reconciliation to seeing what opportunities there are when trust has been rebuilt, to build on that trust and to kind of grow prosperity and opportunities for both Canadians and for Saudis,” Steiner said.

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He said most Canadians only think of oil when they think about Saudi Arabia, but there are now many opportunities for Canadians in areas such as health care, energy, tourism and education.

Steiner pointed to mining and critical minerals in particular, noting Saudi Arabia has embarked on “making mining their second pillar.”

The prime minister’s meetings Thursday include Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar al Khorayef, and Bob Wilt, the head of Saudi state-owned mining company Ma’aden.

The Canadian delegation travelling with Carney includes Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Defence Minister David McGuinty, Defence Investment Agency CEO Doug Guzman and Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi.

Steiner said he knows that Champagne is working on resolving issues around double taxation between the two countries and foreign-investment protection.

“Those frictions coming down are just as important as the interest of investors in business to come to the different markets. If it’s too difficult, they’ll go elsewhere.”

Carney is nearing the end of his weeklong trip in the Middle East. He arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday night fresh from a NATO summit held in Ankara, Turkey.

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