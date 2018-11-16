CIA concludes Saudi crown prince ordered Jamal Khashoggi’s killing: reports

The CIA has concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last month, according to U.S. media reports.

On Friday, the Washington Post reported that the CIA came to that conclusion after reviewing an array of evidence, including a taped phone call in which the Saudi ambassador to the U.S. — who is the younger brother of the crown prince — told Khashoggi to go to the Saudi consulate to pick up his wedding documents and assured him that he would be safe.

The White House declined to comment on the Post report, saying it was an intelligence matter. The State Department also declined to comment.

READ MORE: These are the Saudis that are under the spotlight in the Jamal Khashoggi investigation

The Wall Street Journal later cited a U.S. official saying Khashoggi’s killing “would not and could not have happened” without Prince Mohammed’s approval, and that the CIA’s conclusions on the Khashoggi killing were based on its understanding of how Saudi Arabia operates.

An official familiar with U.S. intelligence assessments told Reuters that U.S. government experts are confident with the assessment that Prince Mohammed ordered the operation that led to Khashoggi’s death.

WATCH: Funeral held for Jamal Khashoggi in absentia

The CIA’s reported conclusion contradicts the Saudi government’s assertions that its crown prince was not involved in the slaying of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist.

The Saudi public prosecutor said on Thursday it would seek the death penalty for five suspects in the murder. Two of them are senior officials with close ties to Prince Mohammed.

WATCH: Saudi Arabia seeking the death penalty for five suspects accused of killing Jamal Khashoggi

Khaled bin Salman, the Saudi ambassador to the U.S., denied telling Khashoggi to go to the Saudi consulate. In a tweet Friday evening, Khaled claimed that his last contact with Khashoggi was in October 2017.

“I never talked to him by phone and certainly never suggested he go to Turkey for any reason. I ask the U.S. government to release any information regarding this claim,” he said.

As we told the Washington Post the last contact I had with Mr. Khashoggi was via text on Oct 26 2017. I never talked to him by phone and certainly never suggested he go to Turkey for any reason. I ask the US government to release any information regarding this claim. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) November 16, 2018

According to the Washington Post, Khaled spoke to Khashoggi at his older brother the crown prince’s behest, but it wasn’t clear if he knew Khashoggi was going to be killed.

— With files from Reuters