Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    July 9, 2026 at 11:04 am

    I think this is a horrible idea considering criminals should not be given firearms

  2. Dave
    July 9, 2026 at 11:01 am

    Be interating to see how they spin his violation of Canadian law after pandering to all the anti gun nuts

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Turkish president gifts personalized guns to Carney, other NATO leaders

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2026 10:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'World leaders work to keep the peace with Trump amid NATO Summit in Turkey'
World leaders work to keep the peace with Trump amid NATO Summit in Turkey
WATCH ABOVE: World leaders work to keep the peace with Trump amid NATO Summit in Turkey
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney was gifted a personalized revolver and ammunition by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the conclusion of the NATO summit in Ankara.

Erdogan gave each visiting NATO leader a handgun with their name engraved on it as a gift.

Global Affairs Canada says the RCMP is having the weapon decommissioned so it no longer fires and that the ammunition was left in Turkey.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Canadian government officials have not said what kind of handgun Carney was gifted, but say they will look for a suitable home for the gun such as a museum.

Any gift received by a politician worth more than $200 must be publicly declared, and any gift worth more than $1,000 must be forfeited to the Crown under Canada’s conflict of interest rules.

Story continues below advertisement

A placard in the gift box says this was the first type of revolver manufactured in Turkey in the 1990s and that the commemorative firearms were made by Turkish firm MKE.

A spokesperson from Nauseda’s office said that his gifted revolver is planned to be exhibited in the Presidential Palace, like many other gifts given to the head of state.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices