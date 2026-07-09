Turkish president gifts personalized guns to Carney, other NATO leaders

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Prime Minister Mark Carney was gifted a personalized revolver and ammunition by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the conclusion of the NATO summit in Ankara.

Erdogan gave each visiting NATO leader a handgun with their name engraved on it as a gift.

Global Affairs Canada says the RCMP is having the weapon decommissioned so it no longer fires and that the ammunition was left in Turkey.

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Canadian government officials have not said what kind of handgun Carney was gifted, but say they will look for a suitable home for the gun such as a museum.

Any gift received by a politician worth more than $200 must be publicly declared, and any gift worth more than $1,000 must be forfeited to the Crown under Canada’s conflict of interest rules.

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A placard in the gift box says this was the first type of revolver manufactured in Turkey in the 1990s and that the commemorative firearms were made by Turkish firm MKE.

A spokesperson from Nauseda’s office said that his gifted revolver is planned to be exhibited in the Presidential Palace, like many other gifts given to the head of state.