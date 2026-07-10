Tsleil-Waututh Nation files court challenge against Burrard Inlet dredging plan

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2 comments

  1. Doug Brekfaust
    July 10, 2026 at 2:44 pm

    Feds own the waterways. We have all had enough of this so called consent nonsense. It is not consent. These talks have turned in compensation negotiations where consent is deliberately withheld until the FNs extort some money of out it. It’s basically holding our province’s and country’s economy hostage for ransom.
    Look I want an end to some form of T&R and fully self financially independent FN society would be nice but I do want the getting there and a final result that is balanced, equal and fair to everyone else in the country.
    One unelected minority group should not have separate and special privileges, rights and veto power over and above what the average person or our elected bodies have. This dredging consent is a clear example of self Interest overreach.
    DRIPA is now a very clear example abuse of power and needs to be repealed.
    What is voted in can be voted out. So let’s bring it to a vote.

  2. Try This
    July 10, 2026 at 2:38 pm

    The natives do not want to have tanker traffic into Prince Rupert. Then they are against tanker traffic into Vancouver. They cannot have it both ways. They signed treaties (or not yet) so they get treaty rights. One of the trade offs is they gave up their rights to the country, and agreed not to fight progress. – if they continue to disrupt progress, maybe we should withhold all moneys and rights we give them. Make them pay for education, policing, health care, economic development support, Liberal kickbacks, industry kickbacks. They need to reconcile to the fact that they are Canadians, and have no more right to protest than the rest of us.
    Global needs to start reporting it that way. A small group of disgruntled, entitled whiners are at it again…

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Environment

Tsleil-Waututh Nation files court challenge against Burrard Inlet dredging plan

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 10, 2026 2:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Burrard Inlet dredging approved'
Burrard Inlet dredging approved
FILE: Dredging of Burrard Inlet in Vancouver will go ahead this fall. The port authority says it's so large oil tankers can fill up, but critics are worried the dredging process will harm the ecosystem. Travis Prasad reports – Jun 25, 2026
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The Tsleil-Waututh Nation has filed a court challenge against the Port of Vancouver’s plan to dredge the Burrard Inlet.

The dredging work near the Second Narrows Bridge would allow oil tankers travelling to Trans Mountain’s Burnaby terminal to carry more oil.

They currently risk hitting the bottom if they load too much product.

In its judicial review, the Tsleil-Waututh Nation argues the port’s decision to issue its permit was based on an “unreasonable determination” that the work wouldn’t have significant environmental impacts.

The nation also alleges Ottawa did not fulfill its duty to consult it before the permit was issued.

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The Nation said in a statement that dredging to accommodate larger tankers brings with it changes in marine shipping patterns, oil spill risk and shoreline erosion, all of which would add to the already damaging existing cumulative impacts.

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“Tsleil-Waututh has a sacred stewardship obligation, a responsibility to care for our lands, air and waters,” Chief Justin George says in the statement.

“While we attempted to resolve these outstanding issues in good faith, our concerns were ignored, leaving us no choice but to go to court to protect our territory and interests.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. government supports dredging Burrard Inlet to increase TMX tanker capacity'
B.C. government supports dredging Burrard Inlet to increase TMX tanker capacity

Global News has reached out to the Port of Vancouver and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans for comment.

-with files from The Canadian Press

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