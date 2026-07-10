Tsleil-Waututh Nation files court challenge against Burrard Inlet dredging plan

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The Tsleil-Waututh Nation has filed a court challenge against the Port of Vancouver’s plan to dredge the Burrard Inlet.

The dredging work near the Second Narrows Bridge would allow oil tankers travelling to Trans Mountain’s Burnaby terminal to carry more oil.

They currently risk hitting the bottom if they load too much product.

In its judicial review, the Tsleil-Waututh Nation argues the port’s decision to issue its permit was based on an “unreasonable determination” that the work wouldn’t have significant environmental impacts.

The nation also alleges Ottawa did not fulfill its duty to consult it before the permit was issued.

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The Nation said in a statement that dredging to accommodate larger tankers brings with it changes in marine shipping patterns, oil spill risk and shoreline erosion, all of which would add to the already damaging existing cumulative impacts.

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“Tsleil-Waututh has a sacred stewardship obligation, a responsibility to care for our lands, air and waters,” Chief Justin George says in the statement.

“While we attempted to resolve these outstanding issues in good faith, our concerns were ignored, leaving us no choice but to go to court to protect our territory and interests.”

2:00 B.C. government supports dredging Burrard Inlet to increase TMX tanker capacity

Global News has reached out to the Port of Vancouver and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans for comment.

-with files from The Canadian Press