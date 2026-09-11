AI data centre speculation in Corman Park sparks questions

Questions are swirling around a potential AI data centre landing in Corman Park. The Saskatchewan NDP hosted an open house in Saskatoon on Wednesday, giving residents a chance to voice their opinions and concerns. But some say it’s time to look more closely at how it could benefit Saskatchewan.

Many questions at the gathering focused on the basics: How much power would a large-scale data centre need? How much water? And what would people get in return?

“What are the conditions that need to be met, what is the environmental impact that needs to be undertaken. What’s the benefit we need to see in this province in terms of jobs?” asked Carla Beck, Saskatchewan NDP leader.

The questions come as the NDP identifies an industrial property listing in Corman Park. It describes having all the amenities for a large-scale data centre.

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But Corman Park Reeve Joe Hargrave says with no applications, any talk of a data centre coming to Corman Park anytime soon is just ‘talk’ at this point. And if there were, a project of this magnitude would need to undergo several steps of public scrutiny.

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“Nothing formal has come. And that’s just someone talking to somebody, who is talking to somebody and talking to some of our staff,” said Hargrave. “But it is not an application.”

He said in the event a proponent or an investor wanted to move ahead, residents would be notified and there would be a lot of work to do around public consultation.

The issue comes as Saskatchewan prepares for a much larger data centre industry. Bill Huber, president of the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, thinks rural residents for the most part would be receptive.

“I personally, right at the beginning, was a little hesitant about it. But the more you learn about the data centres and the job opportunities, and the investment in this province, I think it’s great news,” said Huber. “We’re going to have to have data centres somewhere, for our youth, going forward, with the way technology is changing and artificial intelligence. So, we may as well have that investment in Saskatchewan.”

Huber said he is encouraged by a new provincial framework released last month. It highlights Canadian ownership, data sovereignty and economic benefits for Saskatchewan as priorities.

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The framework also emphasizes that projects should create Saskatchewan jobs, Indigenous participation is encouraged, and environmental requirements still apply.

And unlike the 300 MW facility recently approved in RM of Sherwood, companies will need to supply their own power. That facility is expected to generate up to $12 billion in economic activity, but was approved despite protests and concerns over a lack of transparency.

Now with speculation in Corman Park, the question for many is no longer whether data centres are coming, but how Saskatchewan can position itself to benefit before they arrive.