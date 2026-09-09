Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Mark Girard
    September 9, 2026 at 6:34 pm

    This is a stunning mind boggling criminal waste and theft of public money. Anthropogenic climate change is a scam. Burning oil literally feeds plants. We should be focused on doing so cleanly and efficiently, not on bogus carbon reduction projects. Carney is just padding his own pockets, it’s the only thing he does. He couldn’t care less about Canada or the environment, he’s a grifter of the highest order who should be locked up forever.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Central Alberta carbon capture hub on track to be largest in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2026 6:18 pm
1 min read
Government officials and staff from Enhance Energy Inc., a carbon management company, breaking ground on apture and storage (CCS) project in Canada and one of the world’s biggest CCS facilities. The Origins carbon capture and storage hub in Clive, Alta. on Sept. 9, 2026. View image in full screen
Government officials and staff from Enhance Energy Inc., a carbon management company, breaking ground on apture and storage (CCS) project in Canada and one of the world’s biggest CCS facilities. The Origins carbon capture and storage hub in Clive, Alta. on Sept. 9, 2026. Credit: Enhance Energy
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A village in central Alberta is on track to house the country’s largest carbon capture project.

Enhance Energy Inc., a carbon management company, says it has broken ground on its Origins project in Clive, Alta., about 140 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Operations are slated to begin in January.

The Origins carbon capture and storage hub, located east of Lacombe, is to initially have capacity to permanently store up to 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

Enhance Energy already operates Alberta’s largest carbon capture site in Clive, which the company says has permanently stored more than nine million tonnes of carbon dioxide since 2020.

Carbon capture is a technology that traps the carbon dioxide produced by burning fossil fuels before it is released into the atmosphere.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s Smith says she ‘changed her mind’ on carbon tech and ‘perhaps’ Carney ‘re-calibrating his own thinking’'
Alberta’s Smith says she ‘changed her mind’ on carbon tech and ‘perhaps’ Carney ‘re-calibrating his own thinking’

Enhance Energy says Origins will initially store carbon emissions from the Northwest Redwater Sturgeon Refinery and the Nutrien Redwater fertilizer facility in Alberta’s industrial heartland.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The company said it could support a range of sectors, including oil and gas and power generation.

Enhance Energy is a founding partner of Alberta Carbon Trunk Line, a carbon capture system that includes a pipeline running from the Edmonton region to Clive.

The Origins hub will connect to the trunk line and Enhance Energy’s existing facility in Clive.

Tim Hodgson, federal minister of energy and natural resources, said the project will help Canada became an environmentally responsible energy superpower.

“The federal and provincial governments and industry are working together as one Team Canada to build big things in this country again,” Hodgson said in a statement Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Brian Jean, Alberta’s energy minister, said in the statement that the project would help the province produce “the most responsible oil and gas in the world” and create jobs in rural Alberta.

Click to play video: 'A deeper look at Canada’s fast-tracked energy and mining projects'
A deeper look at Canada’s fast-tracked energy and mining projects

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices