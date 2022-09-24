Quebec election 2022 results: Chambly

Chambly is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Jean-François Roberge who first took office in 2014. Roberge collected 18,940 votes, winning 50.26 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Chambly in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Jean-François Roberge (Incumbent) Liberal: Lina Yunes Québec solidaire: Vincent Michaux-St-Louis Parti Québécois: Marie-Laurence Desgagné Parti Conservateur: Daniel Desnoyers Démocratie directe: Caroline Boisvert Climat Québec: Sanae Chahad