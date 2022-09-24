Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Chambly

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Chambly is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Jean-François Roberge who first took office in 2014. Roberge collected 18,940 votes, winning 50.26 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Chambly in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Jean-François Roberge (Incumbent)

Liberal: Lina Yunes

Québec solidaire: Vincent Michaux-St-Louis

Parti Québécois: Marie-Laurence Desgagné

Parti Conservateur: Daniel Desnoyers

Démocratie directe: Caroline Boisvert

Climat Québec: Sanae Chahad

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagchambly tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers